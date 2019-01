Cinco momentos para recordar de los Globos de Oro

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow is the Golden Globes! Here is ☝ one of: ☝ ☝ Vogue's 11 Most Shocking Moments: When presenting the award for Best Miniseries, Drama at the 2015 ceremony, Jennifer Lopez asked co-presenter Jeremy Renner who should open the envelope to announce the winner. “You want me to do it?” she asked. “I’ve got the nails.” Renner then took a peek at Lopez’s plunging neckline and quipped, “You’ve got the globes, too.” The audience gasped, but at least J.Lo seemed more flattered than annoyed. Article: https://www.vogue.com/article/shocking-moments-golden-globes?mbid=nl_VogueDaily010318_vogue-daily&CNDID=50084872&spMailingID=18323163&spUserID=MTc3Nzc0MjAyNDQ1S0&spJobID=1143124307&spReportId=MTE0MzEyNDMwNwS2 #shockingmoment #goldenglobes #jlobooty #jenniferlopez #jeremyrenner #jlo #hawkeye #goldenglobes2015 #2015goldenglobes #jenniferlopezbooty #

A post shared by @ actorzrevolutionz7 on Jan 6, 2018 at 9:11am PST