A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:





MEJOR PELÍCULA

- "Arrival"

- "Fences"

- "Hacksaw Ridge"

- "Hell or High Water"

- "Hidden Figures"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Manchester by the Sea"

- "Moonlight"





MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Denis Villeneuve por "Arrival"

- Mel Gibson por "Hacksaw Ridge"

- Damien Chazelle por "La La Land"

- Kenneth Lonergan por "Manchester by the Sea"

- Barry Jenkins por "Moonlight"





MEJOR ACTOR

- Casey Affleck por "Manchester by the Sea"

- Andrew Garfield por "Hacksaw Ridge"

- Ryan Gosling por "La La Land"

- Viggo Mortensen por "Captain Fantastic"

- Denzel Washington por "Fences"





MEJOR ACTRIZ

- Isabelle Huppert por "Elle"

- Ruth Negga por "Loving"

- Natalie Portman por "Jackie"

- Emma Stone por "La La Land"

- Meryl Streep por "Florence Foster Jenkins"





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"

- Jeff Bridges por "Hell or High Water"

- Lucas Hedges por "Manchester by the Sea"

- Dev Patel por "Lion"

- Michael Shannon por "Nocturnal Animals"





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Viola Davis por "Fences"

- Naomie Harris por "Moonlight"

- Nicole Kidman por "Lion"

- Octavia Spencer por "Hidden Figures"

- Michelle Williams por "Manchester by the Sea"





MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

- "Land of Mine" (Dinamarca)

- "A Man Called Ove" (Suecia)

- "The Salesman" (Irán)

- "Tanna" (Australia)

- "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)





MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

- "Kubo and the Two Strings"

- "Moana"

- "My Life as a Zucchini"

- "The Red Turtle"

- "Zootopia"







