Los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar
A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- "Arrival"
- "Fences"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Hell or High Water"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Denis Villeneuve por "Arrival"
- Mel Gibson por "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Damien Chazelle por "La La Land"
- Kenneth Lonergan por "Manchester by the Sea"
- Barry Jenkins por "Moonlight"
MEJOR ACTOR
- Casey Affleck por "Manchester by the Sea"
- Andrew Garfield por "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Ryan Gosling por "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen por "Captain Fantastic"
- Denzel Washington por "Fences"
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Isabelle Huppert por "Elle"
- Ruth Negga por "Loving"
- Natalie Portman por "Jackie"
- Emma Stone por "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep por "Florence Foster Jenkins"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"
- Jeff Bridges por "Hell or High Water"
- Lucas Hedges por "Manchester by the Sea"
- Dev Patel por "Lion"
- Michael Shannon por "Nocturnal Animals"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Viola Davis por "Fences"
- Naomie Harris por "Moonlight"
- Nicole Kidman por "Lion"
- Octavia Spencer por "Hidden Figures"
- Michelle Williams por "Manchester by the Sea"
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- "Land of Mine" (Dinamarca)
- "A Man Called Ove" (Suecia)
- "The Salesman" (Irán)
- "Tanna" (Australia)
- "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Moana"
- "My Life as a Zucchini"
- "The Red Turtle"
- "Zootopia"