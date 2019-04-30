HOT TOPICS

Lista selecta de nominados a los Premios Tony 2019

“Hadestown” lidera nominaciones a Premios Tony

AP

| 30 abr 2019 09.22am

Lista selecta de nominados a los Premios Tony 2019, según se anunció el martes.

Mejor musical: "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations", ''Beetlejuice", ''Hadestown", ''The Prom", ''Tootsie".

Mejor obra: "Choir Boy", ''The Ferryman", ''Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus", ''Ink", ''What the Constitution Means to Me".

Mejor libreto de un musical: "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations", ''Beetlejuice", ''Hadestown", ''The Prom", ''Tootsie".

Mejor partitura original (música y/o letra) para el teatro: "Be More Chill", ''Beetlejuice", ''Hadestown", ''The Prom", ''To Kill a Mockingbird", ''Tootsie".

Mejor reposición de una obra: "Arthur Miller's All My Sons", ''The Boys in the Band", ''Burn This", ''Torch Song", ''The Waverly Gallery".

Mejor reposición de un musical: "Kiss Me, Kate", ''Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"

Mejor actor en una obra: Paddy Considine, "The Ferryman"; Bryan Cranston, "Network"; Jeff Daniels, "To Kill a Mockingbird"; Adam Driver, "Burn This"; Jeremy Pope, "Choir Boy".

Mejor actriz en una obra: Annette Bening, "Arthur Miller's All My Sons"; Laura Donnelly, "The Ferryman"; Elaine May, "The Waverly Gallery"; Janet McTeer, "Bernhardt/Hamlet"; Laurie Metcalf, "Hillary and Clinton"; Heidi Schreck, "What the Constitution Means to Me".

Mejor actor en un musical: Brooks Ashmanskas, "The Prom"; Derrick Baskin, "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations"; Alex Brightman, "Beetlejuice"; Damon Daunno, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"; Santino Fontana, "Tootsie".

Mejor actriz en un musical: Stephanie J. Block, "The Cher Show"; Caitlin Kinnunen, "The Prom"; Beth Leavel, "The Prom"; Eva Noblezada, "Hadestown"; Kelli O'Hara, "Kiss Me, Kate".

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Bertie Carvel, "Ink"; Robin de Jesús, "The Boys in the Band"; Gideon Glick, "To Kill a Mockingbird"; Brandon Uranowitz, "Burn This"; Benjamin Walker, "Arthur Miller's All My Sons".

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Fionnula Flanagan, "The Ferryman"; Celia Keenan-Bolger, "To Kill a Mockingbird'''; Kristine Nielsen, "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"; Julie White, "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"; Ruth Wilson, "King Lear".

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: André de Shields, "Hadestown"; Andy Grotelueschen, "Tootsie"; Patrick Page, "Hadestown"; Jeremy Pope, "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations"; Ephraim Sykes, "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations".

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Lilli Cooper, "Tootsie"; Amber Gray, "Hadestown"; Sarah Stiles, "Tootsie"; Ali Stroker, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" Mary Testa, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma.

