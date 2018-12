Kate Beckinsale y Michael Sheen se reúnen por Navidad

View this post on Instagram

So apparently there are two meanings of the word “perineum”, one being the area of the body between the genitals and anus,and the other,the period of time between Christmas and New Year’s Day. I thought I had been clear we were celebrating the second but Michael turned up in an impenetrable onesie just in case he was ambushed by an excitable relative.

