¿Qué papel jugarán los príncipes Jorge y Carlota en la boda de Enrique y Meghan?

Quedan solo tres días para que se celebre finalmente la boda más esperada del año en el seno de la crónica social británica, la que unirá en matrimonio al que en su momento fuera el nieto más díscolo de la reina Isabel II, el príncipe Enrique, y a la antigua protagonista de la serie de televisión 'Suits', la ya exactriz Meghan Markle.

Y aunque en los últimos días parte de la atención mediática sobre tan regio evento ha terminado recayendo -para desgracia de la familia real- en la posibilidad de que el padre de la novia no vaya a acudir a tan importante cita, el palacio de Kensington ha optado por no alterar en exceso su agenda informativa y, en lugar de despejar dudas al respecto, ahora ha preferido hacer público el papel que jugarán, entre otros, los sobrinos más famosos de Enrique en la ceremonia.

Como se desprende de un nuevo comunicado emitido por la residencia oficial de los hijos del príncipe Carlos, los príncipes Jorge y Carlota -hijos mayores de Guillermo y Catalina de Cambridge- ejercerán respectivamente de paje y dama de honor, una responsabilidad que compartirán con otros retoños muy significativos para los novios: las ahijadas de Enrique, Florence van Cutsem y Zalie Warren, las ahijadas de Meghan, Remi y Rylan Litt, así como Ivy Mulroney, la hija de la mejor amiga de la novia, Jessica Mulroney, completarán la lista de damas de honor.

Por su parte, Jorge se verá acompañado por los otros dos hijos de Jessica, Brian y John, y por el otro ahijado de Enrique, Jasper Dyer, en el grupo de pajes.A lo largo de los dos últimos meses, y con la notable excepción del asunto que concierne a Thomas Markle, la casa real ha ido resolviendo de forma progresiva pero constante muchas de las incógnitas más relevantes sobre el enlace de Enrique y Meghan, como los planes previstos para propiciar el primer encuentro entre las dos familias, o incluso el horario de actividades del gran día que se avecina en la localidad de Windsor.Ayer martes, y para culminar de alguna forma el proceso, Isabel II y el príncipe consorte, Felipe de Edimburgo, emitieron la tradicional 'Acta de Consentimiento' que certifica oficialmente la aprobación de la soberana a las nupcias de su nieto: un documento que recuerda inevitablemente a los comunicados reales de la Edad Media, pero que también contó con una versión digital plasmada en la cuenta de Twitter del palacio de Buckingham.

The consent reads: "NOW KNOW YE that We have consented and do by these Presents signify Our Consent to the contracting of Matrimony between Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle (sic)" Whilst Kensington Palace added: "The Instrument of Consent is drafted by the Crown Office and is, in the case of Prince Harry's marriage, hand-written and illuminated on vellum by one of a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office. Vellum is used only for important State documents ... The design to the left of the text incorporates a red dragon, the heraldic symbol of Wales, together with the UK's floral emblems - the rose, thistle and shamrock. It also features Prince Harry's Label, including three tiny red escallops from the Spencer family Arms."Prince Harry's goddaughters Miss Florence van Cutsem and Miss Zalie Warren as well as Miss Remi Litt and Miss Rylan Litt, Meghan's goddaughters, will also take part in the the wedding. Miss Ivy Mulroney, four, the daughter of Meghan's good friend Jessica Mulroney, completes the list of bridesmaids. Alongside Prince George, Jessica's sons Brian and John will be Page Boys as will Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer.Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be a page boy and bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.The couple - who are set to tie the knot on Saturday May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - have announced that the eldest children of Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine will have a huge role in the couple's big day.It is not currently known whether Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, will be able to attend the royal wedding. If he can't make it, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is expected to walk her down the aisle.