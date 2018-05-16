Erika Ender recibirá el Premio Sesac por el éxito de "Despacito"
La reconocida cantante y compositora panameña, Erika Ender, será honrada con el Premio SESAC Latina Global Icon Award, así lo anunció este miércoles la página oficial de Billboard.
El éxito y los reconocimientos por el tema "Despacito", del cual es autora junto con el intérprete, el puertorriqueño Luis Fonsi; no paran y éste se suma a todos los que la cantante ha recibido por este hit.
"Despacito" encabeza la lista Hot 100 de Billboard durante 16 semanas, igualando el récord de la mayoría de las semanas en el número 1 junto con "One Sweet Day" de Mariah Carey y Boyz II Men.
Sam King, vicepresidente Senior de Operaciones Creativas de la organización Billboard, expresó que "es una noche inolvidable de celebración y camaradería en honor a nuestras canciones más importantes del año pasado…estamos encantados de tener la oportunidad de reconocer el valor que aportan nuestros compositores, no sólo a la música latina, sino a nuestras vidas y nuestras experiencias en todo el mundo".
Los premios SESAC Latina Music Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo miércoles 23 de mayo en Beberly Hills, California, el evento rinde honor a los compositores por su desempeño y las categorías incluyen Canción del Año, Editora del Año y Compositora del Año.
Ender compartió el anuncio en sus redes sociales.
Singer/songwriter Erika Ender will be honored with the SESAC Latina Global Icon Award, as the organization's Senior Vice President of Creative Operations Sam Kling has announced. Erika Ender is behind the global hit “Despacito,” which she co-wrote with Luis Fonsi. The track, with Spanish lyrics and a contagious beat, lead Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, tying the record of most weeks at No. 1 alongside with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's “One Sweet Day.” “It’s an unforgettable night of celebration and comradery honoring our biggest songs of last year,” Kling says. “And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the value that our songwriters bring, not just to Latin music, but to our lives and our experiences around the globe.” The SESAC Latina Music Awards will take place on May 23 in Beverly Hills, CA. The event celebrates songwriters and publishers for their performance activity, and presentations include Song of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.