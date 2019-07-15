Mr. Saik habla sobre la revolución que ha generado "Se Menea" en las redes
"Me siento muy orgulloso, es mi trabajo, un hijo mío dando vueltas por el mundo", así lo expresó el cantante de música urbana, Mr. Saik, este lunes en Tu Mañana, a través de una entrevista vía WhatsApp, donde explicó que nunca imaginó que su tema "Se Menea" causaría tan buena aceptación en países como Australia y Nueva Zelanda.
Así es, resulta que el intérprete contó que no sabía que muchas personas en las redes sociales estaban publicando un Challenge con ese tema, hasta que revisó y se dio cuenta que lo compartían con el #SekiFestChallenge, debido a que se trata de un festival que realizan en estas regiones del mundo.
"Pusieron esta canción para que fuera el punta de lance del festival, me di cuenta que ellos si le inventaron como un paso, una vuelta, algo así", manifestó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Por otro lado, Mr. Saik reveló que este viernes 19 de julio estrenará su nuevo sencillo llamado "Perdió", junto al panameño El Boza.