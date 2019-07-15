HOT TOPICS

Mr. Saik habla sobre la revolución que ha generado "Se Menea" en las redes

Mr. Saik graba nuevo sencillo con Ingrid De Ycaza

Marilyn Cejas Sánchez

| 15 jul 2019 10.25am

"Me siento muy orgulloso, es mi trabajo, un hijo mío dando vueltas por el mundo", así lo expresó el cantante de música urbana, Mr. Saik, este lunes en Tu Mañana, a través de una entrevista vía WhatsApp, donde explicó que nunca imaginó que su tema "Se Menea" causaría tan buena aceptación en países como Australia y Nueva Zelanda.

Así es, resulta que el intérprete contó que no sabía que muchas personas en las redes sociales estaban publicando un Challenge con ese tema, hasta que revisó y se dio cuenta que lo compartían con el #SekiFestChallenge, debido a que se trata de un festival que realizan en estas regiones del mundo.

"Pusieron esta canción para que fuera el punta de lance del festival, me di cuenta que ellos si le inventaron como un paso, una vuelta, algo así", manifestó.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Australia activo #Repost @malia9753 with @get_repost ・・・ #Sekifestchallenge from @hey_its_denden we tried had fun in the process with my kids and my niece ❤️❤️❤️❤️😊😊❤️😍 it was great to do this made a few mistakes but loved it still #ilovemykids #pacificsivafit #pacificmummakingadifference #poly #polynesian #pacific #fightdepression #mydaughterTania #fightanxiety #fightsuicidalthoughts #preventsuicide #preventsuicidalthoughts #ldsmum thank you to my dancers my niece @pauna_moala @taniaseumalu and Avilia my camera man Divaeanu Seumalu #seumalu #talamaivao #pacificproud. I do not own the rights to the song Music Mr SAIK choreography @hey_its_denden and @malia9753 a little of the beginning and end ❤️❤️ still going still the crazy mum 😂😊❤️🤦🏽‍♀️ #mrsaik @mrsaikofficial #semenea

Una publicación compartida por SAIK (@mrsaikofficial) el 11 de Jul de 2019 a las 6:06 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Desde Sidney Australia nos llega esto #semenea #prismasaik #Repost @sekifest with @get_repost ・・・ 🚨‼️CONGRATULATIONS ‼️🚨 - FIRST WINNERS OF OUR SEKI FEST CHALLENGE GOES TO @freshbrince_ ‼️🔥🎉🎊🎫 - NOW AS WINNERS YOU GOTTA NOMINATE 5 OF YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY TO DO THE SEKI FEST CHALLENGE‼️🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏼‍♀️ - MORE WINNERS ANNOUNCED NEXT MONTH‼️🔥 - DON’T FORGET TO TAG @jjae.t @hey_its_denden @sekifest AND HASTAG #sekifestchallenge #tbt #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #like4like #picoftheday #art #love #loveislove

Una publicación compartida por SAIK (@mrsaikofficial) el 12 de Jul de 2019 a las 9:13 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This is me and my cousin's knowing that school holiday's have officially started😋 Seki fest challenge accepted🤝 #sekifestchallenge @sekifest @hey_its_denden @jjae.t #SEKI or what?😉 📽 thanks mom @pink4elole

Una publicación compartida por PRICILLA FA'ANUNU-COCKER (@pricillafaanunucocker) el 8 de Jul de 2019 a las 6:30 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

[SEKI FEST CHALLENGE] Ep2 - People are raising the bar on these challenges 💯💯 - Comment below ⬇️⬇️ Your Favourite Seki Fest Challenge, Video 1 - 2 - 3 or 4?? @qara.melow @freshbrince_ @richy06 - PLAYING FOR KEEPS 🎲. - WIN 4 MEET & GREET TICKETS AND PERFORM THE CHALLENGE ON STAGE 🤣🤣 - DON’T FORGET TO NOMINATE FAMILY AND FRIENDS ❤️ - #sekifestchallenge #funforall #lovelivelaugh #auckland #wellington

Una publicación compartida por SEKI FEST (@sekifest) el 28 de Jun de 2019 a las 8:42 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

🚨‼️CONGRATULATIONS‼️🚨 - SECOND WINNERS OF OUR SEKI FEST CHALLENGE GOES TO REWA HIGH YR13 BALL‼️👸🏽👑 - CONGRATS TO THE FOLLOWING LADIES 💃🏼 @siaviliamu @sia_ncon @npeteli13 @txsha_fxliu @roache_rosie @rita.ngaone.t @lareemaefiso @tiana.masaga - NOW AS WINNERS EACH GOTTA NOMINATE 5 OF YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY TO DO THE SEKI FEST CHALLENGE 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏼‍♀️ - MORE WINNERS ANNOUNCED NEXT MONTH‼️🔥 - DON’T FORGET TO TAG @jjae.t @hey_its_denden @sekifest AND HASHTAG #sekifestchallenge 🎫

Una publicación compartida por SEKI FEST (@sekifest) el 12 de Jul de 2019 a las 12:49 PDT

Por otro lado, Mr. Saik reveló que este viernes 19 de julio estrenará su nuevo sencillo llamado "Perdió", junto al panameño El Boza.

