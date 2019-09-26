HOT TOPICS

Estados Unidos impone sanciones al cubano Raúl Castro, anuncia Pompeo

ETIQUETAS

AFP

| 26 sep 2019 12.31pm

Estados Unidos anunció el jueves sanciones contra el expresidente de Cuba Raúl Castro, acusándolo de violaciones a los derechos humanos.

Dentro de su rol en el Partido Comunista, "Raúl Castro supervisa un sistema que detiene arbitrariamente a miles de cubanos y que retiene actualmente a más de 100 presos políticos", dijo el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo.

NEWSLETTER

Recibe todos los días en tu mail los titulares más importantes