Estados Unidos impone sanciones al cubano Raúl Castro, anuncia Pompeo

Estados Unidos anunció el jueves sanciones contra el expresidente de Cuba Raúl Castro, acusándolo de violaciones a los derechos humanos.

Dentro de su rol en el Partido Comunista, "Raúl Castro supervisa un sistema que detiene arbitrariamente a miles de cubanos y que retiene actualmente a más de 100 presos políticos", dijo el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo.

Today we designate Raul Castro and his immediate family for his involvement in gross violations of human rights. The Cuban regime's disregard for human rights and use of violence to prop up the former Maduro regime are responsible for the ongoing crises in #Cuba and #Venezuela.