Un pastel para Trump fue igual al de Obama
Un pastel cortado por el presidente Donald Trump en una de las fiestas de su toma de posesión fue una réplica de uno servido en la misma celebración en el 2013 para el presidente Barack Obama.
El repostero de Baltimore, Duff Goldman, hizo el pastel de Obama y el sábado en Twitter resaltó las similitudes con el de Trump, haciendo notar que él no horneo el del nuevo presidente.
The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017
La repostera de Washington, Tiffany MacIsaac, dijo a The Washington Post que se le pidió recrear el pastel de la fiesta de Obama. Dijo que no había tratado de molestar a Goldman.
Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve! (Check out Tuesday's Instagram post to see how much we were able to donate!)
En un tuit, Goldman, exestrella del programa "Ace of Cakes" de la cadena Food Network, dijo que no estaba molesto por lo sucedido y agregó que era excelente que ese pastel fuera recordado.