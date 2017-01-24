Un pastel para Trump fue igual al de Obama

Un pastel cortado por el presidente Donald Trump en una de las fiestas de su toma de posesión fue una réplica de uno servido en la misma celebración en el 2013 para el presidente Barack Obama.

El repostero de Baltimore, Duff Goldman, hizo el pastel de Obama y el sábado en Twitter resaltó las similitudes con el de Trump, haciendo notar que él no horneo el del nuevo presidente.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii

