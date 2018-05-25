Dos heridos en tiroteo en escuela de EEUU, el sospechoso está en custodia

Dos personas resultaron heridas en un tiroteo en una escuela en el estado estadounidense de Indiana este viernes, informó la policía, asegurando que el sospechoso de hacer los disparos ya está en custodia.

Las dos víctimas fueron llevadas a un hospital desde la escuela Noblesville West Middle School, ubicada en un suburbio de la capital del estado, Indianapolis, según la policía.

"Las familias han sido notificadas. El sospechoso está en custodia", dijo el portavoz policial John Perrine, en Twitter.

Los medios locales reportaron que los heridos son un adolescente y un adulto.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter



Those families have been notified



Suspect in custody



All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there #NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) 25 de mayo de 2018

First media briefing will be at 11am at the West entrance to Fox Prairie Golf Course. @NoblesvillePD will all info — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) 25 de mayo de 2018

Tiroteo activo en Noblesville West Middle School, en Indiana, tirador capturado, al menos 2 estudiantes heridos. (En desarrollo) pic.twitter.com/khprHzrrr3 — Daniel Rucks (@RucksDelBo) 25 de mayo de 2018