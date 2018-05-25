HOT TOPICS

Dos heridos en tiroteo en escuela de EEUU, el sospechoso está en custodia

| 25 may 2018 09.59am

Dos personas resultaron heridas en un tiroteo en una escuela en el estado estadounidense de Indiana este viernes, informó la policía, asegurando que el sospechoso de hacer los disparos ya está en custodia.

Las dos víctimas fueron llevadas a un hospital desde la escuela Noblesville West Middle School, ubicada en un suburbio de la capital del estado, Indianapolis, según la policía.

"Las familias han sido notificadas. El sospechoso está en custodia", dijo el portavoz policial John Perrine, en Twitter.

Los medios locales reportaron que los heridos son un adolescente y un adulto.

