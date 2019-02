Ya existen los vibradores del zodiaco: ¿Te animas?

View this post on Instagram

End the ritual with the orgasm you deserve. 💥 Surrender to pleasure with the vibrating bullet. Take note of your body, play around with the 10 different vibration settings and feel how your energy engulfs every inch of your skin. Thank yourself for this intimate moment of pleasure. . . . #BijouxIndiscrets #Horoscope #Launch #Pleasure #WomanPower #GirlPower

A post shared by Bijoux Indiscrets (@bijoux_indiscrets) on Oct 8, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT