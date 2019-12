View this post on Instagram

At work on Tiger shark expedition with @mooreamoanatours We are shark safety diver . A part of our job is to redirect shark when they come to close from our guest for safety reason. Dive with shark is magic but have to be with experienced shark diver. Magic day with my @kokocuvier 💙 for safety and our best client @awardagency who took that pictures of this pretty female Tiger shark. Special thanks to @waihana.wetsuits for the great wetsuit.🤟🦈 . . . #tahiti #mooreamoanatours #sharkexpedition #tigershark #ecotourism #savesharks