La NASA aplaza despegue de cohete lunar por pérdida de combustible

La fuga ocurrió mientras el cohete era cargado con hidrógeno líquido. De momento no se anunció una nueva fecha de lanzamiento.

El cohete SLS

El cohete SLS, de color naranja y blanco, que realizaría su vuelo inaugural desde el Centro Espacial Kennedy en Florida, es el más potente del mundo.

AFP

El lanzamiento del megacohete de la NASA a la Luna volvió a ser aplazado a último momento el sábado, por segunda vez en menos de una semana, por una fuga de combustible, informó la agencia espacial estadounidense.

https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1566083321502830594

FUENTE: AFP

