La NASA aplaza despegue de cohete lunar por pérdida de combustible

El lanzamiento del megacohete de la NASA a la Luna volvió a ser aplazado a último momento el sábado, por segunda vez en menos de una semana, por una fuga de combustible, informó la agencia espacial estadounidense.
The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u— NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022
FUENTE: AFP