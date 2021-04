Godzilla vs. Kong resucita el cine con el mejor estreno en pandemia

Only one will win. Sound off with your team of choice below! #GodzillaVsKong is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* now. Get tickets: https://t.co/a5EiPVyOc2



*Available on @HBOMax in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers, for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/4uDz1iRkqk