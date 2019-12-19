Lujoso yate del cantante Marc Anthony se incendia en Miami
El fuego fue controlado en dos horas y nadie resultó herido.. @Metalcraftmari1
AFP •
El lujoso yate de 7 millones de dólares del cantante puertorriqueño Marc Anthony fue destruido en un incendio la noche del miércoles en la bahía de Miami, informaron bomberos y la prensa local este jueves.
El fuego fue controlado en dos horas y nadie resultó herido, si bien el bote de 36,5 metros de eslora quedó destruido, volcado y parcialmente hundido, añadieron los bomberos de Miami.
Imágenes mostraron al barco envuelto en llamas, que sin embargo no alcanzaron los botes vecinos.
At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, #MDFR fireboats along with Miami Beach Fire assisted City of Miami Fire in responding to a yacht fire at the marina located on Watson Island. When both MDFR #Fireboat21 and #Fireboat73 arrived, they found the yacht engulfed in flames as City of Miami Fire boat was attempting to put out the fire. MDFR crews began to work on extinguishing the fire alongside other responding agencies to help prevent the spread of the fire onto adjacent boats docked in the marina.
Aside from putting out the fire, MDFR crews also are deployed to minimize the environmental impact of firefighting on the water by utilizing specialized oil spill response equipment. This equipment entails an oil absorbent boom which is a strong mesh-like sleeve that encases a highly-absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen.
At the time of the fire, there were two crew members on board the yacht but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries. Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels.
MDFR boats operate 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week to protect and patrol waterways in Miami-Dade County.
El yate llamado "Andiamo" pertenecía al intérprete de "Vivir mi vida" y "Valió la pena", informó el sitio de entretenimientos TMZ y confirmó luego su publicista a la prensa local.
TMZ detalló que el barco vale unos 7 millones de dólares, tiene 5 cabinas y puede alojar hasta 12 personas. Tiene barbacoa, televisión satelital, jacuzzi... y apareció con frecuencia en las fotos y videos de las fiestas con celebridades que publica el cantante en sus redes.
También de acuerdo a TMZ, el barco estuvo en venta este año, si bien sigue siendo propiedad de Marc Anthony.