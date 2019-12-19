‪At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, #MDFR fireboats along with Miami Beach Fire assisted City of Miami Fire in responding to a yacht fire at the marina located on Watson Island. When both MDFR #Fireboat21 and #Fireboat73 arrived, they found the yacht engulfed in flames as City of Miami Fire boat was attempting to put out the fire. MDFR crews began to work on extinguishing the fire alongside other responding agencies to help prevent the spread of the fire onto adjacent boats docked in the marina.‬ ‪ ‬ ‪Aside from putting out the fire, MDFR crews also are deployed to minimize the environmental impact of firefighting on the water by utilizing specialized oil spill response equipment. This equipment entails an oil absorbent boom which is a strong mesh-like sleeve that encases a highly-absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen.‬ ‪ ‬ ‪At the time of the fire, there were two crew members on board the yacht but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries. Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels.‬ ‪ ‬ ‪MDFR boats operate 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week to protect and patrol waterways in Miami-Dade County.‬