View this post on Instagram

Brad and Jennifer.... soulmates. ✨ It’s true you can have more than one soulmate in this lifetime, and the bond we feel between Jennifer and Brad is just that. It’s like coming home, a warm hug, a familiar feeling. ✨ Are they going to get back together? I feel they’ve bonded in friendship, the type of relationship where you hold a special place in your quiet self for the other... but not an actual physical one. 💚💜 Brad has a green and purple aura, and for a long time, it’s been kind of all over the place. He left her in a purple bomb moment -with a need to try what life had to offer, and over the years he used a lot of his green to produce art from this experience. However, I get that these past few years have been isolating for him, as he has struggled with the logical green trying to control more than he needed to and the purple pulling him back with self destructive habits. 💙💜 Jennifer is blue and purple, mostly blue, as she tends to absorb a lot into others only to find that once there, they may never have actually seen HER... just what she’s always been able to do for them. ✨ And here, in this moment, I feel we are all reacting to the acknowledgment that maybe and perhaps Brad finally sees it. Who she is and what she held for him... and how gracious she always has been. And we see an energy pass through there... and it’s one of validation and gratitude. ✨ #mysticmichaela