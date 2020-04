View this post on Instagram

“( The Moulded penises wall from Fleabag Season One)We put it there temporarily because we didn’t know what to do with it. You know how things in your own house become invisible to you? I’d completely forgotten about the 12 massive penises by the front door and a while ago a delivery man came in and bashed against them.Suddenly they became so visible to me and when I said sorry, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘It’s art. Never apologise for art’.” Phoebe tonight at the Graham Norton Show Tune In at 9PM 😍😂❤️ @bbcfleabag @fleabagforcharity