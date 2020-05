View this post on Instagram

‘I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief.’ . The Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – was 19 years old on VE Day. Forty years later, she recorded her memories for a unique BBC Broadcast. Here, she describes her experience of the day when she joined the jubilant crowds in central London, attempting to stay anonymous by pulling her cap down over her eyes. . #veday75