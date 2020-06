View this post on Instagram

It’s so beautiful to see the creativity of my people. Even in the face of adversity. Our black skin isn’t just a color. It represents strength, perseverance, faith, hard work and heart. We are mere reflections of those who came before us! Hats off to you @essence, and all the wonderful creatives and artists I see inspiring me with your #EssenceChallenge posts. Thank you for always reminding us of just how beautiful we are! Big #ThankYou to Moana Lulu and Richelieu Dennis of #essence! Happy 50th Anniversary #essencechallange keep them coming 😍😍