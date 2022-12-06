The Trump Organization es hallada culpable de fraude fiscal en Nueva York

La empresa familiar de Donald Trump fue declarada este martes culpable de fraude y evasión fiscal por un jurado de Nueva York en un duro golpe para el expresidente, que aspira volver a la Casa Blanca.
https://twitter.com/ManhattanDA/status/1600235895642202112
BREAKING: For the first time in our lifetime, a jury has convicted a former President’s company of criminal charges. The Trump Corporation & Trump Payroll Corp. are guilty of engaging in a 13-yr scheme to defraud & falsify business records. Read more here: https://t.co/EgPvw769tg— Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) December 6, 2022
https://twitter.com/NewYorkStateAG/status/1600236726768656384
Today's guilty verdict against the Trump Organization shows that we will hold individuals and organizations accountable when they violate our laws to line their pockets.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 6, 2022
I commend @ManhattanDA for this big victory, and I am proud of the role that my office played in securing it.
En desarrollo...