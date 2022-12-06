EE. UU. Internacionales - 

The Trump Organization es hallada culpable de fraude fiscal en Nueva York

Abogados de The Trump Organization.

La empresa familiar de Donald Trump fue declarada este martes culpable de fraude y evasión fiscal por un jurado de Nueva York en un duro golpe para el expresidente, que aspira volver a la Casa Blanca.

El fiscal del distrito de Manhattan Alvin Bragg, a cargo del caso, dijo en un tuit que The Trump Organization fue condenada "por TODOS los cargos".

En desarrollo...

