Vogue Italia lanza edición sin fotos a favor del ambiente

View this post on Instagram

@LUOMOVogue’s Utopia Issue on Newsstands Tomorrow: @Stormzy in @LouisVuitton by @VirgilAbloh photographed by @DanielSannwald and styled by @melissaswardrobe. Cover 6 of 6 🛸🛸🛸 To mark the dawn of the 2020s, L’Uomo Vogue looks to Utopia. Visions of a better world - even a perfect world - demand visionaries to conceive them. Stormzy headlines L’Uomo’s cast of key creatives in culture and fashion who interrogate the present to help shape a positive future. Discover more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @thomasperssonstudio Fashion @franragazzi @chiaraspen Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @cesare_alemanni Grooming @MariaComparettomua Hair Mark Maciver @slidercuts Digital work @studio__rm On set @somesuchandco #LUOMOUtopia