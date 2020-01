View this post on Instagram

We're thrilled to announce that we're celebrating the musical legacy of GRAMMY winner @Prince! 🎵 "Let's Go Crazy: The #GRAMMYSalute to Prince." With performances from @Beck, @Common, @GaryClarkJr, @EarthWindAndFire, @FooFighters, @HERMusicOfficial, @Juanes, @AliciaKeys, @JohnLegend, @Coldplay's Chris Martin, @MavisStaples, @St_Vincent, @Usher, and @SusannaHoffsOfficial.