Miss Mundo 2024: Ellas son las finalistas de la competencia de talentos y labor social

Embed - Miss World on Instagram: "Singing, dancing or playing different instruments, the Miss World participants presented their talents at the highest level this year! All 14 finalists wowed the judges and the audience present at the @aurikamumbaiskycity Ballroom as they performed. Here are seven of this year’s 14 Talent finalists: Guatemala @marce_miranda16_ Gibraltar @faithtxrres Botswana @lesego_chombo Tunisia @imen_mehrzi Netherlands @amberkoelewijnn Wales @darceycorria Portugal @catarinadcferreira The 71st Miss World will be crowned on March 9th, at the @jioworldconventioncentre , 7:30 PM (2 PM GMT). The event will be live-streamed by @sonylivindia . #MissWorld #71MW #MissWorld71 #BWAP #BeautywithaPurpose #India #incredibleindia"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)