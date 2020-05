View this post on Instagram

This is my recreation for the #metgalachallenge of the iconic wet look, created by the genious @manfredthierrymugler for the goddess @kimkardashian at met gala 2019. I tried my best and just used things that I got at home, tape,fishing thread,some cristals that I got, I created my own water efect on them, and shaped all the dress on myself and the manequim. I’m very excited! Hope you like it 💕Thanks to @theebillyporter and @voguemagazine for creating this challenge, have gived me life this last weeks of confinement. 🎀💘 #metgala #voguemagazine #metgalachallenge #kimkardashian #manfriedthierrymugler #muglerized #metgalachallenge #MetGalaChallenge