Orlene se convierte en huracán de categoría 4 frente a costas mexicanas del Pacífico

Small but dangerous Hurricane #Orlene just over 100 nm offshore of the coast of #Jalisco Mexico, near 19.6N107.9W at 1500 UTC, moving N at 7 kt. Peak seas estimated near 28 ft. Large seas will dominate the waters and coasts of Colima, Jalisco this morning and spread to Nayarit. pic.twitter.com/8aBnPe7DyF