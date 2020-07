View this post on Instagram

Moral of the Story is out now ! From the minute @ashemusic got in touch and I heard this song, I loved it so much. From the chord choices to the natural storytelling melodies that she possess, it was a no brainer that I was going to be a part of it. We sat on FaceTime for ages chatting, writing different parts and having a laugh and I concluded that Ashe is a legendddddd, she’s insanely talented and we’re now going to be friends because of this. Hope you love listening to this one.