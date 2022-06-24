Obama acusa a Corte Suprema de haber "atacado las libertades fundamentales"

El expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama criticó el viernes la decisión de la Corte Suprema de anular el derecho al aborto en el país, calificándola de ataque a las "libertades fundamentales".
https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1540340648972279813
Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022
FUENTE: AFP