EE. UU. Internacionales -  24 de junio 2022 - 10:22hs

Obama acusa a Corte Suprema de haber "atacado las libertades fundamentales"

La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos revocó el derecho constitucional al aborto.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama, expresidente de Estados Unidos.

Associated Press

El expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama criticó el viernes la decisión de la Corte Suprema de anular el derecho al aborto en el país, calificándola de ataque a las "libertades fundamentales".

"Hoy, la Corte Suprema no solo revirtió casi 50 años de precedente histórico, sino que relegó la decisión más intensamente personal que alguien puede tomar a los caprichos de políticos e ideólogos -atacando las libertades fundamentales de millones de estadounidenses", tuiteó el ex mandatario demócrata.

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1540340648972279813

FUENTE: AFP

