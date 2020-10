Two @SciImmunology studies documented a 3- to 4-mo. timeline of antibody persistence in hundreds of patients with #COVID19. IgG was the longest-lasting #SARSCoV2 -targeting antibody detectable in both blood and saliva, they found: https://t.co/IX2H86LM8F, https://t.co/d9dLqwexNV pic.twitter.com/JIMJ6wbM1v