Liberar al color: un documental recuerda la quimera de Carlos Cruz-Diez

View this post on Instagram

The iconic Palm Springs International Film Festival announces the World Premiere of FREE COLOR, a documentary on the life and artistic legacy of French-Venezuelan master Carlos Cruz-Diez. The premiere will take place on Saturday, January 4 2020 at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, California. The film, directed by Alberto Arvelo, explores the trajectory and creative process of this genius of color over more than five decades, and also documents his lifelong obsession: liberating color from form. The documentary narrates the last crusade of one of the greatest artists of our time alongside a team of scientists from the California Institute of Technology, provoking a fascinating dialogue between art and science. Carlos Cruz-Diez passed away in Paris on July 27, 2019, just before his 96th birthday. Free Color features the Cruz-Diez family as well as a select group of artists and scientists, such as philosopher Jonathan Cohen, actor Édgar Ramírez, scientists Seamus Blackley, Ana Asenjo and Spyridon Michalakis, curator Mari Carmen Ramírez, composers Gustavo Dudamel, Devendra Banhart, Nascuy Linares and Álvaro Paiva-Bimbo, singer Nella Rojas, writer Leonardo Henríquez, animators Alberto Hadyar and Jorge Ruiz Cano, and cinematographer John Márquez. Free Color is a creation of Karibanna Content, in association with Articruz, with special support from the Cruz-Diez Art Foundation, Atelier Cruz-Diez, in co-production with Hapax Studio, Tres Cinematografía and the special cooperation of the French Embassy in Venezuela. Produced by Gabriela Camejo, Paula Manzanedo Schmit, Gabriel Cruz Mendoza, David G. Azoulay and Joe Torres. #CarlosCruzDiez #CruzDiez #FreeColor #AlbertoArvelo #EdgarRamirez #GustavoDudamel #DevendraBanhart #NellaRojas #NascuyLinares #AlvaroPaivaBimbo #Caltech #Color #PSIFF #31PSIFF #Documentary #worldpremiere