Minuto a Minuto: Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Este martes 8 de febrero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció los nominados a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.

Por Marilyn Cejas

8:18 a.m.- El anuncio estuvo a cargo de los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross. Durante este evento, realizado a través de las redes sociales oficiales de la Academia, contó con muchos usuarios conectados, interesados en conocer las películas, actores y actrices nominadas en 23 categorías.

Anuncio.jpg

8:20 a.m. Estas son las principales nominadas en las categorías de Actriz de Reparto, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejor Banda Sonora:

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491039401052610560
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491039504546746370
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491039605310693381

8:25 a.m. Estas son las nominaciones que siguen, en las categorías:
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491039809498132488
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491040108388433920
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491040246959464449

8:27 a.m. Y continuamos, en las categorías: Cortometraje de Animación, Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo y Actor en Papel Secundario:

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491040365478309891
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491040478908674050
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491040644567298049

8:30 a.m. Mejor edición, Mejor maquillaje y peluquería; y Largometraje animado:

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491042216999288833
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491042386986041353
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491042685100359684

8:35 a.m. Canción Original, Cortometraje Documental, Mejor Documental:
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491042866860204040
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491042981817712641
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491043078144081920

8:38 a.m. Mejor Efectos Visuales, Mejor cinematografía y Mejor Diseño de Producción:
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491043260264972290
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491043394990215171
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491043461721882632

8:41 a.m. Mejor Largometraje internacional, Mejor Actor principal y Mejor Actriz principal:

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491043563156938753
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491043870657769473
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491044034798059523

8:44 a.m. Mejor Director y Mejor Fotografía.

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491044176255143942
https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1491044573535035395

La gala de premiación de los Premios Oscar 2022 se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles-Estados Unidos.

