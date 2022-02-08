Minuto a Minuto: Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Este martes 8 de febrero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció los nominados a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.
8:18 a.m.- El anuncio estuvo a cargo de los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross. Durante este evento, realizado a través de las redes sociales oficiales de la Academia, contó con muchos usuarios conectados, interesados en conocer las películas, actores y actrices nominadas en 23 categorías.
8:20 a.m. Estas son las principales nominadas en las categorías de Actriz de Reparto, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejor Banda Sonora:
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbBsHAFYFL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SogQBsJW8b— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
From page to screen...— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
These are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNb9HESQ2N
Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yLNCWHOiYo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
8:27 a.m. Y continuamos, en las categorías: Cortometraje de Animación, Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo y Actor en Papel Secundario:
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bhhPiJcIIF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
8:30 a.m. Mejor edición, Mejor maquillaje y peluquería; y Largometraje animado:
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ocWLFQYGdU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pBidpifVVF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hIyzDUFwij— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cjovepssnI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oEJ3hgsbOA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
8:41 a.m. Mejor Largometraje internacional, Mejor Actor principal y Mejor Actriz principal:
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
8:44 a.m. Mejor Director y Mejor Fotografía.
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v3dZA3zInD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
La gala de premiación de los Premios Oscar 2022 se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles-Estados Unidos.