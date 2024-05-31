Lotería Nacional de Panamá Online y TV: dónde ver el Gordito del Zodiaco de hoy

La Lotería Nacional de Panamá realizará el sorteo Gordito del Zodiaco signo Tauro del 31 de mayo de 2024.
¿A qué hora se realizará la Lotería de Panamá del 31 de mayo de 2024?
El sorteo del Gordito del Zodiaco de la Lotería Nacional de Beneficencia (LNB), comenzará a las 3:00 p.m.
¿Cómo ver por TV y Online el sorteo de la Lotería Nacional de Panamá?
El sorteo del Gordito del Zodiaco del 31 de mayo de 2024, lo puedes ver a través de Telemetro a nivel nacional, por medio de las plataformas digitales en Medcom Go y Telemetro EN DIRECTO.
