🔴🔴 #AITAMARI



80 people rescued from a dinghy in distress this morning.



Now they are safe on board.



Support us to fight against the xenophobia. Donate: https://t.co/AiGJq2t7JH#WeStandWithRefugees



📷 @pablogsacristan pic.twitter.com/4z4kzufECc