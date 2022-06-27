Ucrania Internacionales -  27 de junio 2022 - 11:52hs

Al menos 10 muertos y más de 40 heridos en ataque con misil en centro comercial de Ucrania

Al menos diez personas murieron y más de 40 resultaron heridas por el impacto de un misil ruso en unos grandes almacenes del centro de Ucrania este lunes, anunció el gobernador regional, advirtiendo que el balance podría agravarse.

"Diez muertos y más de 40 personas resultaron heridas. Esta es la situación actual en Kremenchuk a causa del bombardeo con un misil", indicó Dmytro Lunin, que dirige el gobierno regional de Poltava.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1541457783089930241

FUENTE: AFP

