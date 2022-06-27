Al menos 10 muertos y más de 40 heridos en ataque con misil en centro comercial de Ucrania

Al menos diez personas murieron y más de 40 resultaron heridas por el impacto de un misil ruso en unos grandes almacenes del centro de Ucrania este lunes, anunció el gobernador regional, advirtiendo que el balance podría agravarse.
https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1541457783089930241
Another act of the russian genocide of the Ukrainian people. This time the ruscists targeted a mall in #Kremenchuk, in the afternoon when it is always especially crowded. The war criminals wanted to kill the civilians, deliberately aiming for the maximum number of casualties. pic.twitter.com/3PbCnjc7PU— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 27, 2022
FUENTE: AFP