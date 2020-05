Celebran cumpleaños 109 de mujer de Kentucky con un desfile

Mrs. Ruth Evelyn Harrington had a HUGE surprise today! She had her very own parade for her 109th Birthday! Many Fire trucks, Police, Ambulance service, Emergency Managment, Mayors from Kuttawa, Eddyville, and Calvert City, Lyon County Judge Executive and more than 25 cars of friends and family showed up to wish Ruth a Happy Birthday! She is River’s Bend’s oldest resident and the longtime owner of Calvert City Drive-In...which she still owns to this day! Mrs. Harrington and her late husband Paul opened the drive-in in 1953. She was all smiles and waved at every car and truck passing by. After the parade she returned inside the facility to visit with her family outside her window. We love you Mrs. Harrington!!!