Bizarrap, Café Tacuba, Justin Quiles y más son los lanzamientos de la semana

Termina mayo y los artistas como Bizarrap, Café Tacuba, Justin Quiles y más aprovecharon para lanzar nuevos temas. Aquí te traemos los lanzamientos de la semana.
Lanzamientos musicales de la semana
Bizarrap, Lismar BZRP Music sessions #60
Embed - Lismar || BZRP Music Sessions #60
Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
Embed - Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky (Official Video)
Imagine Dragons Nice to Meet You
Embed - Imagine Dragons - Nice to Meet You (Official Music Video)
Paulo Londra - Posdata: (Official Video)
Embed - Paulo Londra - Posdata: (Official Video)
Caleb Calloway, Yandel, Ryan Castro - "GUAYETEO" (Official Video)
Embed - Caleb Calloway, Yandel, Ryan Castro - "GUAYETEO" (Official Video)
Café Tacvba - La Bas(e) [Visualizer]
Embed - Café Tacvba - La Bas(e) [Visualizer]
Justin Quiles - Su Gato (Video Oficial)
Embed - Justin Quiles - Su Gato (Video Oficial)
Mau y Ricky - Hotel Caracas
Embed - Mau y Ricky - Karma - Hotel Caracas: Capítulo 15 (Official Video)
Wisin, Don Omar, Jowell & Randy - Puro Guayeteo (Official Video)
Embed - Wisin, Don Omar, Jowell & Randy - Puro Guayeteo (Official Video)
Draco Rosa - Padre Nuestro (Visualizer)
Embed - Draco Rosa - Padre Nuestro (Visualizer)