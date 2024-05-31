PANAMÁ Entretenimiento - 

Bizarrap, Café Tacuba, Justin Quiles y más son los lanzamientos de la semana

Termina mayo y los artistas como Bizarrap, Café Tacuba, Justin Quiles y más aprovecharon para lanzar nuevos temas. Aquí te traemos los últimos lanzamientos de mayo.

Bizarrap

Foto: Captura de pantalla
Lau Chan
Por Lau Chan

Lanzamientos musicales de la semana

Bizarrap, Lismar BZRP Music sessions #60

Embed - Lismar || BZRP Music Sessions #60

Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky

Embed - Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky (Official Video)

Imagine Dragons Nice to Meet You

Embed - Imagine Dragons - Nice to Meet You (Official Music Video)

Paulo Londra - Posdata: (Official Video)

Embed - Paulo Londra - Posdata: (Official Video)

Caleb Calloway, Yandel, Ryan Castro - "GUAYETEO" (Official Video)

Embed - Caleb Calloway, Yandel, Ryan Castro - "GUAYETEO" (Official Video)

Café Tacvba - La Bas(e) [Visualizer]

Embed - Café Tacvba - La Bas(e) [Visualizer]

Justin Quiles - Su Gato (Video Oficial)

Embed - Justin Quiles - Su Gato (Video Oficial)

Mau y Ricky - Hotel Caracas

Embed - Mau y Ricky - Karma - Hotel Caracas: Capítulo 15 (Official Video)

Wisin, Don Omar, Jowell & Randy - Puro Guayeteo (Official Video)

Embed - Wisin, Don Omar, Jowell & Randy - Puro Guayeteo (Official Video)

Draco Rosa - Padre Nuestro (Visualizer)

Embed - Draco Rosa - Padre Nuestro (Visualizer)

