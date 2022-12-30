Cristiano Ronaldo ficha por el club saudita Al Nassr hasta 2025

El internacional portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, sin club desde la rescisión de su contrato con el Manchester United a finales de noviembre, fichó por dos años y medio, hasta junio de 2025, con el Al Nassr, anunció este viernes el club saudita.
History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022
FUENTE: AFP