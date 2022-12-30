Arabia Saudita Fútbol - 

Cristiano Ronaldo ficha por el club saudita Al Nassr hasta 2025

El internacional portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, sin club desde la rescisión de su contrato con el Manchester United a finales de noviembre, fichó por dos años y medio, hasta junio de 2025, con el Al Nassr, anunció este viernes el club saudita.

"Estoy impaciente por descubrir un nuevo campeonato de fútbol en un país diferente", afirmó Cristiano Ronaldo (37 años), citado en la cuenta de Twitter de su nuevo club y que posó con su nueva camiseta, amarilla y azul, decorada con su habitual número 7.

FUENTE: AFP

