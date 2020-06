In a one-of-a-kind election amid #COVID19, #UNGA elects @IndiaUNNewYork, @MexOnu, @irishmissionun, & @NorwayUN as non-permanent members of the Security Council for 2-year terms.



A second round of voting will be held Thursday to fill the last vacant seat. https://t.co/svznemQth6 pic.twitter.com/HCzomD18Yb