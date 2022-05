Cámara de paramédica cautiva revela horrores de Mariúpol

Yuliia Paievska, #Taira, is a civilian paramedic, who has rescued more than 500 lives of #Ukrainian soldiers since 2014, needs to be saved now. This March Taira was captured in #Mariupol.



We still know nothing about her.#SaveTaira



More : https://t.co/cRHcZCsFEE pic.twitter.com/U2B9d8634y