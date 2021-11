Conductor que mató a 5 al embestir contra desfile en EE. UU. será imputado de homicidio

Waukesha (United States), 21/11/2021.- A video grab made available by the City of Waukesha shows a red SUV (C) that reportedly drove through the crowd hitting people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA, 21 November 2021. According to the Waukesha Police chief Dan Thompson more than 20 people were injured in the incident. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CITY OF WAUKESHA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES