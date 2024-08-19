Mia Le Roux, la primera mujer sorda en coronarse como Miss South Africa 2024

La nueva reina fue diagnosticada con pérdida auditiva profunda a los 12 meses de edad, por lo que utiliza un implante coclear para percibir los sonidos.

Le podría interesar: Ellas son las latinas que competirán por el título del Miss Universo 2024

Embed - M I A L E R O U X on Instagram: "What an unbelievable feeling. I have so much gratitude in my heart for each one of you who has supported me and rallied behind me Last night we created a new generation of believers. Every little girl out there who has felt different because they are not what society expects them to be will realise they are so wildly capable, just like I am Dearest @natasha_joubert it has been an honour to get to know and experience your heart. You are real, wildly authentic, hardworking and passionate. You played a part in helping me find my peace without even knowing it. You have set an impeccable standard My liewe @werner_wessels thank you for being so unapologetically you. Your light shines so bright in such a way where you allow others to shine. You truly are a queenmaker If you look at my entry video and see how I have progressed and grown since then, I could not have done it without you my Werries. @stephweil you are an absolute gem. Thank you for being so relentless in your pursuit for creating an inclusive space for me and all of us finalists. Nothing was ever too much for you. Thank you for your guidance and supportive hand to all of us. @schane_fouche you absolutely brought it with your smiles, guidance and fashion. Thank you for taking such good care of all of us and for working so incredibly hard to create this incredible experience. @sjvanzyl Thank you for believing in me since day one, we did it! Baie liefde vir jou Thank you @anelbothac for making me feel more amazing than I ever have felt in your stunning gown I am so excited for our journey together! #MissSA2024"