🐼❤️ After five days just under 135,000 votes cast, we are thrilled to share that our 3-month-old giant panda cub’s name is. . . ✏️LEARN MORE: https://t.co/DIXKDErTjv.

. . .

#PandaStory #PandaCubdates pic.twitter.com/OgKD76QUEq