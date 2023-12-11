Globos de Oro 2023: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, una nueva batalla

Este lunes 11 de diciembre se revelaron los nominados de los Globos de Oro 2023. En la mayoría de las categorías figuran Barbie y Oppenheimer, lo que representa una nueva batalla entre estas dos producciones que acapararon la atención a mitad de 2023.
Barbie y Oppenheimer encabezan las nominaciones a los renovados premios Globos de Oro, con la inclusión en la lista de "La sociedad de la nieve".
Listado de nominaciones Globos de Oro 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- 'Anatomy of a Fall'
- 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
- 'Maestro'
- 'Oppenheimer'
- 'Past Lives'
- 'The Zone of Interest'
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- 'Air'
- 'American Fiction'
- 'Barbie'
- 'The Holdovers'
- 'May December'
- 'Poor Things'
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- 'Anatomy of a Fall' - Francia
- 'La Sociedad de la Nieve' - España
- 'Fallen Leaves' - Finlandia
- 'Io Capitano' - Italia
- 'Past Lives' - Estados Unidos (en coreano)
- 'The Zone of Interest' - Reino Unido y EE.UU. (en polaco)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- Annette Bening ('Nyad')
- Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
- Sandra Huller ('Anatomy of a Fall')
- Greta Lee ('Past Lives')
- Carey Mulligan ('Maestro')
- Cailee Spaeny ('Priscilla')
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')
- Leonardo DiCaprio ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
- Colman Domingo ('Rustin')
- Barry Kheogan (Saltburn')
- Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer')
- Andrew Scott ('All of us Strangers')
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple')
- Jennifer Lawrence ('No Hard Feelings')
- Natalie Portman ('May December')
- Alma Poysti ('Fallen Leaves')
- Margot Robbie ('Barbie')
- Emma Stone ('Poor Things')
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Nicolas Cage ('Dream Scenario')
- Timothée Chalamet ('Wonka')
- Matt Damon ('Air')
- Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers')
- Joaquin Phoenix ('Beau is Afraid')
- Jeffrey Wright ('American Fiction')
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')
- Greta Gerwig ('Barbie')
- Yorgos Lanthimos ('Poor Things')
- Christopher Nolan ('Oppenheimer')
- Martin Scorsese ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
- Celine Song ('Past Lives')
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- '1923'
- 'The Crown'
- 'The Diplomat'
- 'The Last of Us'
- 'The Morning Show'
- 'Succession'
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- 'Abbott Elementary'
- 'Barry'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Jury Duty'
- 'Only Murders in the Building'
- 'Ted Lasso'
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- 'All the Light We Cannot See'
- 'Beef'
- 'Daisy Jones and The Six'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Fellow Travelers'
- 'Lessons in Chemistry'.