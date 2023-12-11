PANAMÁ Cine - 

Globos de Oro 2023: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, una nueva batalla

Se acerca la temporada de premios y Globos de Oro 2023 ya dieron a conocer a sus nominados. Así empieza una nueva batalla entre Barbie y Oppenheimer.
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer batallan por los Globos de Oro 2023.
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer batallan por los Globos de Oro 2023.

Este lunes 11 de diciembre se revelaron los nominados de los Globos de Oro 2023. En la mayoría de las categorías figuran Barbie y Oppenheimer, lo que representa una nueva batalla entre estas dos producciones que acapararon la atención a mitad de 2023.

El llamado fenómeno Barbenheimer vuelve a aparecer con las nominaciones de los Golden Globes 2023. La película de Greta Gerwig y Christopher Nolan dominaron la taquilla y los titulares.

Barbie y Oppenheimer encabezan las nominaciones a los renovados premios Globos de Oro, con la inclusión en la lista de "La sociedad de la nieve".

Listado de nominaciones Globos de Oro 2023

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

  • 'Anatomy of a Fall'
  • 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • 'Maestro'
  • 'Oppenheimer'
  • 'Past Lives'
  • 'The Zone of Interest'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • 'Air'
  • 'American Fiction'
  • 'Barbie'
  • 'The Holdovers'
  • 'May December'
  • 'Poor Things'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • 'Anatomy of a Fall' - Francia
  • 'La Sociedad de la Nieve' - España
  • 'Fallen Leaves' - Finlandia
  • 'Io Capitano' - Italia
  • 'Past Lives' - Estados Unidos (en coreano)
  • 'The Zone of Interest' - Reino Unido y EE.UU. (en polaco)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

  • Annette Bening ('Nyad')
  • Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
  • Sandra Huller ('Anatomy of a Fall')
  • Greta Lee ('Past Lives')
  • Carey Mulligan ('Maestro')
  • Cailee Spaeny ('Priscilla')

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

  • Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')
  • Leonardo DiCaprio ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
  • Colman Domingo ('Rustin')
  • Barry Kheogan (Saltburn')
  • Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer')
  • Andrew Scott ('All of us Strangers')

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple')
  • Jennifer Lawrence ('No Hard Feelings')
  • Natalie Portman ('May December')
  • Alma Poysti ('Fallen Leaves')
  • Margot Robbie ('Barbie')
  • Emma Stone ('Poor Things')

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Nicolas Cage ('Dream Scenario')
  • Timothée Chalamet ('Wonka')
  • Matt Damon ('Air')
  • Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers')
  • Joaquin Phoenix ('Beau is Afraid')
  • Jeffrey Wright ('American Fiction')

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')
  • Greta Gerwig ('Barbie')
  • Yorgos Lanthimos ('Poor Things')
  • Christopher Nolan ('Oppenheimer')
  • Martin Scorsese ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
  • Celine Song ('Past Lives')

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

  • '1923'
  • 'The Crown'
  • 'The Diplomat'
  • 'The Last of Us'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Succession'

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • 'Abbott Elementary'
  • 'Barry'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'Jury Duty'
  • 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • 'Ted Lasso'

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

  • 'All the Light We Cannot See'
  • 'Beef'
  • 'Daisy Jones and The Six'
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Fellow Travelers'
  • 'Lessons in Chemistry'.

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

Barbie, la película supera el record histórico de Harry Potter

Barbie alcanza un nuevo hito, el más importante de todos

Recomendadas

Más Noticias