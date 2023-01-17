Número de turistas internacionales se duplicó en 2022

El número de turistas extranjeros se duplicó en el mundo en 2022 y se acercará en 2023 a los niveles previos a la pandemia gracias al levantamiento de las restricciones sanitarias, sobre todo en China, anunció el martes la Organización Mundial de Turismo (OMT).
FUENTE: AFP