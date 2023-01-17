Economía - 

Número de turistas internacionales se duplicó en 2022

Turista en Tailandia.

Turista en Tailandia.

El número de turistas extranjeros se duplicó en el mundo en 2022 y se acercará en 2023 a los niveles previos a la pandemia gracias al levantamiento de las restricciones sanitarias, sobre todo en China, anunció el martes la Organización Mundial de Turismo (OMT).

Según un comunicado de esta agencia de la ONU con sede en Madrid, "más de 900 millones de turistas realizaron viajes internacionales en 2022, el doble que en 2021", aunque esa cifra represente aún el 63% de 2019, año anterior a la pandemia de covid.

https://twitter.com/UNWTO/status/1615354078057623553
https://twitter.com/UNWTO/status/1615393641207300111

FUENTE: AFP

En esta nota:

Recomendadas

Más Noticias