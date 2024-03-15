¿Bad Bunny tiene nuevo amor? Ahora sí le dijo adiós a Kendall Jenner

¿Al parecer, esos son los rumores en Hollywood luego de que Bad Bunny se viera compartiendo varias noches con la actriz y modelo brasileña Bruna Marquezine antes y después de sus conciertos en Los Ángeles. Según los rumores, estarían compartiendo de forma romántica y no solo como amigos.
Embed - Bruna Marquezine on Instagram: "My first time at the @loewe show, getting to witness @jonathan.anderson beautiful creations in person. What a fantastic brain he has! Congratulations to the entire team! Such an inspiring, beautiful and authentic show. Thank you for all the fun."
Anteriormente, esta misma actriz había sido vinculada con Rauw Alejandro luego de haber sido vistos juntos, pero se confirmó que solo estaban trabajando en un comercial de Carolina Herrera.
Embed - CAROLINA HERRERA on Instagram: "Introducing the newest members of the 212 family: actress @brunamarquezine and artist @rauwalejandro, representing 212 VIP Black and the brand new 212 VIP Rosé Elixir, with peach blossom notes as effervescent as a glass of rosé. Because Bruna and Rauw always move to the beat of their own drum, and they’re ready to celebrate a new era of 212. Are you? Video by @oliverhadleepearch Styling by @mr_carlos_nazario #212CarolinaHerrera"
¿Quién es Bruna Marquezine?
Bruna Reis Maia conocida mundialmente como Bruna Marquezine, es una actriz brasileña, que alcanzó la fama desde su primer personaje en telenovelas, a los 8 años, como Salete, en Mujeres apasionadas y se convirtió en la actriz infantil más premiada de Brasil.