Kabosu y Cheems se han ido, dejando un profundo dolor en el mundo

Un mes antes de su fallecimiento, sus dueños informaron que su mascota se encontraba enfrentando algunos problemas, incluso que se le detectó cáncer, sin embargo no fue hasta mediados de agosto que dieron la triste noticia de su fallecimiento, a través de sus redes sociales.

"Se durmió este viernes por la mañana durante su última cirugía de toracentesis. Originalmente, queríamos arreglar la quimioterapia u otro tratamiento posible para él después de esta operación, pero ya es demasiado tarde”, expresaron en un post con un carrete de fotografías icónicas del can.

Embed - Cheems_Balltze on Instagram: "Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8. He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed. I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends. He will always be inside my heart. I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request Also, I would like to thank the medical staff who had helped Balltze for the past 6 months Ken @just.walk_animal.rehab , Dr.Jessica and Dr.Tiffany @amahvethk they have done an amazing job for taking care of Balltze all of you have been very generous and helpful, and I’m truly grateful to all of you, your love and support to Ball Ball is so unconditional and I found that is the purest love in the world, having Ball Ball in my life is the best thing ever happened The donation and brass pins money I have collected for the medical bills will be now donating to local animal charities Thank you everyone, thank you, Balltze knows how much he was loved by all of you"