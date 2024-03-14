North West anuncia su primer álbum en homenaje a su papá Ye

En el último concierto, en Phoenix, en el estado de Arizona, ofrecido por su padre, Kanye West, la primogénita del rapero y de Kim Kardashian hizo un sorprendente anuncio que fue vitoreado por los presentes: está siguiendo los pasos de Ye y se encuentra trabajando en su primer álbum, del que ha revelado el título.
Con apenas 10 años de edad, North West ya tiene claro que su camino dentro de la familia Kardashian es el artístico y por eso lanzará Elementary School Dropout, que así se llama el disco [que se podría traducir como Abandonar la escuela primaria].
Aún no tiene fecha de lanzamiento pero se tiene muchas expectativas ya que podría tener varias colaboraciones de diferentes artistas y amigos de su padre.
Embed - North West on Instagram: "I put you all on notice. I told you girlies you only have so much time to prepare because I was coming, but times up. I’m here. I debuted my first single for my fans in Miami. My team wanted me to debut at the Grammys, but I told them North is for the culture. I originally wanted to make the feature a diss track for Ms. Jonathan, but I might just throw that on my mixtape. I’m still working on it, but here’s what I got so far: Food God No dog My God Why God Get a job, fraud Here’s an application I’m the voice of this generation Miss girl you just you got a bad reputation Oh you didn’t know My pops gave you Late Registration I call Calabasas home Sis, you just visiting I got drip while you drizzling Hit the link in my bio to read more!!! [ via @kanyewgst]"