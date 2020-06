Guitarra de Prince es subastada por más de 560.000 dólares

SOLD for $563,500! Prince's owned and played original Cloud 2 "Blue Angel" guitar and roadcase!



Sold in our “Music Icons” auction taking place Friday and Saturday in Beverly Hills and live at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn!

#Auction #JuliensAuctions #Prince #BlueAngle #Cloud2 #Guitar pic.twitter.com/IUUKLF9Afj