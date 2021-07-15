Blue Origin revela que un joven de 18 años viajará con Bezos al espacio el 20 de julio

Un joven de 18 años se convertirá en el astronauta de menor edad de la historia cuando viaje al espacio junto al multimillonario Jeff Bezos en el vuelo inaugural de la nave de Blue Origin el 20 de julio, anunció el jueves la compañía aeroespacial.
Welcome to the crew, Oliver! We’re grateful to have you as our first customer to mark the beginning of commercial operations. #NSFirstHumanFlight https://t.co/gwZ6qBOFpi pic.twitter.com/SuOwxe2353— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 15, 2021
FUENTE: AFP