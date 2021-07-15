EE. UU. Ciencia -  15 de julio 2021 - 10:03hs

Blue Origin revela que un joven de 18 años viajará con Bezos al espacio el 20 de julio

Oliver Daemen es el primer pasajero que paga un boleto a Blue Origin.

Oliver Daemen es el primer pasajero que paga un boleto a Blue Origin.

Un joven de 18 años se convertirá en el astronauta de menor edad de la historia cuando viaje al espacio junto al multimillonario Jeff Bezos en el vuelo inaugural de la nave de Blue Origin el 20 de julio, anunció el jueves la compañía aeroespacial.

Recién egresado de la escuela secundaria en 2020 y titular de una licencia de piloto privado, Oliver Daemen es el primer pasajero que paga un boleto a Blue Origin, aunque no se trata del ganador de la subasta de un asiento a bordo. Este pasajero, que consiguió su plaza por 28 millones de dólares, ha solicitado permanecer en el anonimato y volará en una misión futura, dijo la firma.

En esta nota:
Seguir leyendo

"Una experiencia única": millonario Richard Branson logra su sueño de viajar al espacio

Recomendadas

Más Noticias