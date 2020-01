"Parásitos", primera gran ganadora de los Globos de Oro

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to the Parasite team! 👏 👏 ‪Bong Joon Ho: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”‬ Join us for The Bong Show, a complete Bong Joon Ho retrospective, starting Tuesday, and Parasite continues playing daily. 🇰🇷 #bongjoonho #parasite #parasitemovie #bonghive #goldenglobes