Lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar

Mejor película: “CODA”.
Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”.
Actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.
Actor de reparto: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”.
Actriz de reparto: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”.
Cinematografía: “Dune”.
Guion adaptado: “CODA”.
Guion original: “Belfast”.
Música original: “Dune”, Hans Zimmer.
Canción original: “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell.
Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”.
Efectos visuales: “Dune”.
Cortometraje: “The Long Goodbye”.
Cortometraje animado: “The Windshield Wiper”.
Cortometraje documental: “The Queen of Basketball”.
Largometraje documental: “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”.
Largometraje internacional: “Doraibu mai kâ” (“Drive My Car”), Japón.
Edición: “Dune”.
Cinta animada: “Encanto”.
Diseño de producción: “Dune”.
Maquillaje y peinado: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.
Sonido: “Dune”.
FUENTE: Associated Press