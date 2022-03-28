Lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar

Entretenimiento -  27 de marzo 2022 - 22:55hs

Lista de ganadores de la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, que se entregaron el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: “CODA”.

Dirección: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”.

Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”.

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

Actor de reparto: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”.

Actriz de reparto: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”.

Cinematografía: “Dune”.

Guion adaptado: “CODA”.

Guion original: “Belfast”.

Música original: “Dune”, Hans Zimmer.

Canción original: “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell.

Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”.

Efectos visuales: “Dune”.

Cortometraje: “The Long Goodbye”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Windshield Wiper”.

Cortometraje documental: “The Queen of Basketball”.

Largometraje documental: “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”.

Largometraje internacional: “Doraibu mai kâ” (“Drive My Car”), Japón.

Edición: “Dune”.

Cinta animada: “Encanto”.

Diseño de producción: “Dune”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

Sonido: “Dune”.

